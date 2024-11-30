Blackwell 3D Construction (OTC:PARG) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC:PARG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.92. 135,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90,021% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Blackwell 3D Construction Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Blackwell 3D Construction Company Profile

Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in brewing, distribution, and marketing craft-brewed beers in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Brisset Beer International, Inc and changed its name to Power Americas Resource Group Ltd.

