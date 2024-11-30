Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel Sells 22,135 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 22,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $111,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,061,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,329,362.52. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 8.0 %

BLDE stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $371.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.05. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 764.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

