BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3,309.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

