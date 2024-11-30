Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.