Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nordson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $260.99 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $222.18 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.24. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,312 shares of company stock worth $831,742 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

