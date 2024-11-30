BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $2,571,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. This trade represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,905 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $248.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average is $204.16. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.