BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $29.56 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.20% of News worth $29,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of News by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 95.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in News by 7.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

