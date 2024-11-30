BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $31.28 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $31,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $104.46 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. This represents a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.