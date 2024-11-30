BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 8,262 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $176.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.68 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

