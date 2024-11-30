Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in November

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.