Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,259 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $142,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Boston Scientific by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 218,573 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 15.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,894,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $91.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

