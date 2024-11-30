Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,077 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,442 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Down 0.5 %

ADT stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.