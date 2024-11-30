Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 10,411 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $228.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.