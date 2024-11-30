Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,920 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 29,719 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,053,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $340,427,000 after purchasing an additional 638,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $103,363,000 after purchasing an additional 602,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 292,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

