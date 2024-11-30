Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 46.2% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. This trade represents a 10.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.71. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $196.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.85.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

