Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NVR by 13.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,235.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,052.58 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9,400.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8,631.35.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $125.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.