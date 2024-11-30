Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Brinker International worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Brinker International by 13,850.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 227,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 691,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of EAT opened at $132.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $133.82.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. This represents a 13.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

