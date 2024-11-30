BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $33.89 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,316 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,390 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $227.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $210.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.89 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

