BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,929 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $80,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $522.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

