BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 92,803 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 454,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92,803 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $38,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of FIS opened at $85.33 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

