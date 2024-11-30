Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT at $21.60

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
Several research firms have commented on AKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE AKR opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $26.29.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 844.44%.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Realty Trust
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.