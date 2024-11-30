Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
