Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.