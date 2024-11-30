Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

BPYPN traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.57. 8,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $15.49.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.