Brooklyn Investment Group Buys New Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,562,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 37,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,295.00 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,363.97 and a 52-week high of $2,388.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,049.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1,907.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.80.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $55.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,093.40.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

