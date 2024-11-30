Brooklyn Investment Group Buys New Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 547.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 26.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 9,922.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.7 %

OSK stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

