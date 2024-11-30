Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases Shares of 309 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $109.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.