Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 16th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, November 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE HOM.U traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,772. The firm has a market cap of C$444.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.64. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$14.48.

Several brokerages have commented on HOM.U. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

