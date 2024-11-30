Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 35.9% in November

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,322,400 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 12,742,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 468.2 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $0.93 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.