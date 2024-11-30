Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 35.9% in November

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,322,400 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 12,742,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 468.2 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $0.93 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

