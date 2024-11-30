Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

NYSE:BURL opened at $282.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

