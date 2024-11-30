BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 40.3% in November

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.33. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. BYD had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BYD will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

