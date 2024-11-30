Cactus, Inc. (WHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Cactus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years. Cactus has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. Cactus has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.47 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In related news, COO Steven Bender sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,003.45. This trade represents a 63.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Rothstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $794,183.94. The trade was a 29.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $8,916,325 over the last ninety days. 17.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

