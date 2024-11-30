Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,866,636. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $413,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,204.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,634 shares of company stock worth $1,558,535. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $306.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.42. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

