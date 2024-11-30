Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 489,519 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 295.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 655,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,519 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $110,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after buying an additional 2,746,503 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after acquiring an additional 993,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,780,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,247,000 after purchasing an additional 633,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 421,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $183.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $186.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

