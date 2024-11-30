Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,621 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.01% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $209,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,110,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $148.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $190.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

