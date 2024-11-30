Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,854,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748,993 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $321,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

