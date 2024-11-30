Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Point72 Europe London LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 793,207 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $43,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

CNQ opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.