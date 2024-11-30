Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:CGSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $26.34.
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.