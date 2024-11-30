Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

NYSEARCA:CGSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

