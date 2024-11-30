Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Up 55.5% in November

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,053,300 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 8,392,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF opened at C$6.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.08. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.03 and a twelve month high of C$8.49.
About Capstone Copper
