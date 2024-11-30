Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Up 55.5% in November

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,053,300 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 8,392,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF opened at C$6.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.08. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.03 and a twelve month high of C$8.49.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

