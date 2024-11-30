Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $5,539,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 235.0% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in TEGNA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,718.80. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

