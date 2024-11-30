Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $121.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,547,699.84. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

