Captrust Financial Advisors Has $24.20 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 11.90% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $24,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 225,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.00. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

