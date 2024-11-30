Captrust Financial Advisors Has $25.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

