Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 638,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,421 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $30,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

