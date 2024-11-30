Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 7,493 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $56,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 347,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $953,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 267.4% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 124,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,571,000 after buying an additional 90,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $244.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

