Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 919 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.13% of Watsco worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 21.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in Watsco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.25.

Watsco Stock Down 0.6 %

Watsco stock opened at $551.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.40. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.33 and a twelve month high of $571.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

