Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $44,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,661 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

