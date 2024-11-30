CashBackPro (CBP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,736.88

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $8,736.88 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00008475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,663.25 or 1.00159753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00011924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00063548 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.03715561 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,219.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.