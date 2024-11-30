CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 32,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.32. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

