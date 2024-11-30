Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. 75,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 29,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Cepton Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $50.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.07.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

