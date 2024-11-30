Cheelee (CHEEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.35 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for about $9.52 or 0.00009850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $184.10 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,799,772.16659055 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 9.48391062 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $6,762,218.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

